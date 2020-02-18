Kaamyaab trailer sees Sanjay Mishra struggle as a has-been character artiste in movie produced by SRK, Drishyam Films

Kaamyaab features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles, and promises to be an 'Extra-Se-Extraordinary' story of a character artist. The makers released the trailer on Tuesday.

Charting the story of a once-famous side actor, the film pens the journey of Sudheer, a charming character artiste in the 80s, who struggles with life in the present. An interview reveals Sudheer has been part of 499 films till date. This information encourages the now-middle-aged actor to look for new prospects in acting. Sanjay Mishra's Sudheer then ends up with an agent, played by Deepak Dobriyal.

Check out the trailer of Kaamyaab

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the first look poster of the film in January. The film aims at a cinematic portrayal of the hardships faced by struggling actors in Indian cinema. The film will hit the big theatres on 6 March this year. Along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, the film is backed by Manish Mundra's Drishyam Films. Check out the first look poster of Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab

Besides Kaamyaab, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is currently working on Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas, shooting of which is currently underway in Kolkata.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2020 11:06:12 IST