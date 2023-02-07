Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff made headlines when they announced their collaboration for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ produced by Jackky Bhagnani. The two ultimate action heroes coming together for a film drove the internet into frenzy and the anticipation grows with every passing day!

Quite recently the stars posted a video of themselves dancing to ‘Main Khiladi’ (from Akshay’s new film Selfiee) that went viral and their energy, spunk and energetic dance movies drove fans wild, leading to a flood of comments and messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

After witnessing a glimpse of the duo’s solid camaraderie and chemistry, fans can’t wait to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, two of the biggest action heroes of their generation, work their magic in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Interestingly, Tiger Shroff has earlier been part of a mega-successful, two-hero film, WAR, that broke box office records and became one of the highest grossing films. And now Tiger will be part of yet another biggie two hero film with BMCM. And by the early anticipation surrounding the film it seems like this one is also going to be a huge blockbuster. Bearing in mind that the actor is going toe-to-toe with industry stalwarts, speaks volumes for his bankability as an actor and the confidence studios have in him.

In 2023, apart from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Tiger Shroff also has Ganapath that reunites him with his leading lady Kriti Sanon, as the two were launched together with the super-hit Heropanti. This grunge action thriller will see the young star in a zone and genre he continues to remain undefeated in, making Tiger part of not just one but two of the biggest and most anticipated films of 2023!

