In the era of remakes, Akshay Kumar is back with his hit track ‘Main Khiladi’ featuring alongside Emnraan Hashmi in the revamped version. The latest song from the upcoming film Selfiee is already a big hit, thanks to the makers keeping the original vocals intact. Set in a disco, the song has all the beats and glitz and is very catchy. While fans are already loving the song, Akshay Kumar recently teamed up with actor Tiger Shroff and the two were seen matching steps to the number. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Ram Setu actor shared the video of him dancing with Tiger on “Main Khiladi’ and we can say they aced it perfectly.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Asking his fans to make #MainKhiladi reels with their best friends, Akshay wrote, “So Tiger Shroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!! How about you make a #MainKhiladi reel with your bestie? I’ll repost.”

The video got his fans excited who took to the comment section and lauded their energetic moves. Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff also commented on the post and wrote, “Toooo good!” Some fans also demanded the actor make a video with Saif Ali Khan. Notably, the original song featured Akshay opposite Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, twinning in casual black outfits, Tiger went for a sporty look while Akshay donned a black shirt with matching pants for the video.

Selfiee’s Main Khiladi

Bringing the 90s aura in the song, makers dropped the first song ‘Main Khiladi’ from Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee on Wednesday. A remake of the original song ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ from the 1994 film, this song has been recreated while maintaining originality. Sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the song has been given a fresh touch by Tanishk Bagchi.

The original song was composed by Anu Malik with lyrics given by Maya Govind. Featuring the lead actors along with Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the song and their dance moves are also quite catchy, making listeners go all groovy.

The film is set to release on 24 February 2023.

