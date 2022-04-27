Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 is looking at a great opening weekend as per trade reports.

Tiger Shroff, India's youngest and most successful action star, is about to take you on an adrenaline-pumping adventure in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2. The trade attributes the film's larger-than-life visuals, never-seen-before action, some terrific music and dance, a fascinating storyline, and general broad appeal to the film's advance bookings, which have surpassed 3 crores in ticket sales.

Following the success of Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff are now trying to push the limit and set a new standard in action with Heropanti 2, and the film's latest teaser has proven that they are fulfilling their word!

Going by the buzz surrounding the film and the ever-mounting anticipation the action entertainer’s latest trailer and songs have been creating, Heropanti 2 is looking at a great opening weekend as per trade reports. Interestingly, as the industry emerges from the pandemic situation, only big canvas films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2 have been doing well, and Heropanti 2 has the visuals to match them.

The newest trailer from Heropanti 2 has also piqued curiosity with several commenting about how it looks like a masala entertainer and one that appeals to a Pan-India audience and not just a niche market. Another crowd-puller is the fact that Tiger Shroff also has a huge fan following among children and youth, who look up to him as an icon.

According to early estimates, Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 will have the largest opening day for a Bollywood film in recent memory when it opens countrywide on the auspicious occasion of Eid on April 29, 2022.

