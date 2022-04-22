Tiger Shroff Releases Whistle Baja 2.0 From Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. Song Out Now!

Tiger Shroff had a stunning debut in 2014 with the movie Heropanti, and Indian cinema has since discovered a new dancing talent.

Tiger and Kriti's chemistry was making headlines in 2014 for their stunning dancing moves in Heropanti's 'Whistle Baja'.

To relive the experience, Tiger and Kriti collaborated on Whistle Baja 2.0, a song that grooved its way into our hearts.

Tiger recently teased a new version of his legendary 'Whistle Baja' scene from his debut film Heropanti. The current edition, which also stars Kriti Sanon, takes us down memory lane from the year 2014.

The internet is already swooning about the song, which was recently debuted in a single-screen theatre at Gaiety Galaxy. Tiger Woods' incredible dance move has the entire country grooving.

The star sent a comment while reminiscing over the remake, writing, "Memories rushing through as we bring to you the 2.0 version of our special song #Whistlebaja, out on 22nd April at noon 🔥"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Tiger Shroff, who has always dazzled audiences with his daring action sequences and mind-blowing dance moves, is currently preparing to produce Heropanti 2.

The release of Heropanti 2 is currently the buzz of the town. In addition to Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will star in the film. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Rajat Arora, is ready to take us on an adventure. AR Rahman composed the soundtrack for the film.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.