Tiger Shroff announces his next action franchise Ganapath; Vikas Bahl to helm first instalment
The first film in the franchise will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world, and will go on floors in mid 2021.
Tiger Shroff is all set to headline Vikas Bahl's action-thriller, Ganapath. We see a town or village in ruins in the backdrop as the camera moves towards the silhouette of Tiger. On Thursday, 5 November, the actor took to Twitter to announce the project with a motion poster.
The clip sees Tiger overlooking a town in ruins, facing his back to the camera lens. His voiceover proclaims that he's ready to take on the world.
Check out the post here
This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment! #VikasBahl @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/ujCcX5rPEt
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 5, 2020
Set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world, Ganapath is a first film of the franchise which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. It will go on floors in mid-2021 and will release in 2022.
Shroff, in a press statement, said, "This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”
Meanwhile, the actor is all set to begin working on the second instalment of Heropanti alongside Tara Sutaria as the female lead. He also has Ahmed Khan's action film Baaghi 4 in the pipeline. Shroff also debuted as a singer with his single 'Unbelievable'. Produced by Big Bang Music, the track has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh.
