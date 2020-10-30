Tara Sutaria cast in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff
Tara Sutaria will reunite with her Student of the Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2
Tara Sutaria will be paired opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The announcement was made by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) official Twitter account.
Tara Sutaria, who will be celebrating her birthday on 19 November, took to Instagram where she thanked Sajid Khan and wrote, "Reunited with my favourites."
The actress also said that she can't think of a better way to kickstart her birthday month.
Actor Tiger Shroff also welcomed Tara Sutaria to the "Heropanti family".
Welcome to the Heropanti Family @TaraSutaria #SajidNadiadwala #Heropanti2 @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 30, 2020
Heropanti 2, sequel of Tiger Shroff debut film Heropanti, will be directed by Ahmed Khan.
Tara Sutaria will also be seen playing the lead role in Sajid Nadiadwala's other upcoming film, which will mark the debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Tara and Ahan will be seen together in Tadap.
A report by The Times of India quoted a spokesperson from the production house saying that the decision to pair Tara opposite Tiger was taken by Sajid when he was seeing the rushes of her scenes in Ahan Shetty's debut film.
The spokesperson said that Sajid was really moved by Tara's performance.
It is not the first time Tara and Tiger will be sharing the screen space together. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Shroff in Karan Johar's film Student of The Year 2.
The first poster of Heropanti 2 was released in February this year. In the poster, Tiger is seen suave in a sharp black suit and red tie with an automatic gun in his hand. In another poster he is seen being orbited by a deluge of machine guns.
Heropanti 2 is expected to be released on 16 July 2021.
In Heropanti, released in 2014, Tiger was seen opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Parugu.
