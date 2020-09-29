Tiger Shroff launches dance video of debut single Unbelievable

Produced by Big Bang Music, the track has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Tiger Shroff lending the vocals.

Tiger Shroff, one of the better dancers and action heroes the Hindi movie industry has right now, released his debut single 'Unbelievable' on 21 September. The track has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Shroff lending the vocals. Filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who worked with the actor in Student of the Year 2, directed the music video with choreography by Paresh.

Since the music video's premiere, it has clocked in more than 14 million views.

Following this, he shared a dance video of himself grooving to his new music, choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. Adil Shaikh is the director of the clip.

"It's pretty lonely dancing all by myself," Shroff joked as he announced the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge on social media. The contest requires dans to dance to the song and post it using the aforementioned hashtag.

Here is the actor's tweet

BGBNG Music, the production house behind Shroff's song said select dancers who match the actor's steps will get a chance to be featured on their YouTube channel.

Recently, Shroff was asked whether he would ever collaborate with K-pop band BTS. According to The Indian Express, the actor said, "With BTS? Meri toh aukaat nahi hai (I can hardly even dream of such a thing). These guys are the biggest group in the world right now. I am such a big fan of them. I recently did a dance vlog on their song Dynamite. It is such a feel good song. In times like these, we need that kind of vibes. I think the reason their music transcends boundaries and goes across the world is because of their lyrics, messages, visuals and of course, their talent. They are such holistic performers."