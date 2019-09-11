TIFF 2019 Day 6 roundup: Renee Zellweger's Judy premieres to a standing ovation; Nivin Pauly's Moothon screened

Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora and Sobhita Dhulipala's Moothon (The Elder One) had its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019. Written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film revolves around a boy as he sets out to reunite with his elder brother. The drama is also the opening film of the upcoming MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Variety wrote, "A less flashy presentation would have heightened the emotional impact. Still, this eventful story involving lost family connections and Mumbai’s criminal underground is nonetheless a handsome, accomplished piece of work. Its gay angle should help access some commercial placements after festival travel."

The Weeknd, Adam Sandler at Uncut Gems premiere

The Weeknd surprised fans with his new look as he walked the red carpet for Uncut Gems premiere. The musician plays himself in the the Safdie brother's directorial, according to Variety.

In his brief appearance, The Weeknd performs his song 'The Morning' from his 2011 mixtape House of Balloons, released a year before his debut album. Uncut Gems follows Howard Ratner (Sandler), a shady jeweler in New York City. Not only is his job the focus of the film, but also how he tries to balance his work and family life.

✡️UNCUT GEMS✡️ it’s weird how Adam Sandler is both the worst and the best actor currently living. there’s a scene in this movie where they search for the Afikomen while shitting on James Dolan. I almost cried. #tiff19 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 10, 2019

UNCUT GEMS is the best movie I have seen so far this year. A dizzying & frenetic experience courtesy of the Safdies. It feels like a 21st century MEAN STREETS — no wonder Martin Scorsese is credited as executive producer. Can you say Best Actor nominee Adam Sandler? #TIFF — Jordan Ruimy (@mrRuimy) September 10, 2019

No one is grabbing the live wire like Josh and Benny Safdie—every time out, they’re crystallizing something essential about New York. They make grubby, profane, euphoric movies. I treasure all of them and UNCUT GEMS is a diamond. #TIFF19 — Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) September 10, 2019

UNCUT GEMS: Pure Jewish anarchic neuroticism personified thru freeform hyper-realist lens of the Safdies. Sandler is promoted to fighting The Weeknd from Bob Barker. The climax is a 76ers vs. Celtics basketball game and it’s exhilarating. Loved every min. A perfect movie. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/VPI1JCA2wm — Jason (@jasonosia) September 10, 2019

Yes to all of #UncutGems - a relentlessly aggressive, anxiety-inducing film that brilliantly unfolds in all kinds of manic ways. This one is insane and Adam Sandler is absolutely awesome. Safdie bros forever #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/8zjkJ0uQPH — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 10, 2019

UNCUT GEMS is paranoid, relentless, sweaty. hell is being trapped in a glass box while Adam Sandler screams at himself about basketball. I love a movie that makes everyone in the theater say “NO!!” at the exact same moment #TIFF19 — Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) September 10, 2019

Judy gets standing ovation

Judy, the biopic of Judy Garland starring Renée Zellweger as the late Hollywood icon received a rousing ovation at TIFF. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress was in happy tears over the immense positive reception. “Okay quit it! You’re messing up my makeup!," she said. “It’s a different sense of responsibility that you feel to represent things as accurately as you can by digging through the historical and public record of the legacy of Judy’s life,” she told the audience, following the screening.

Renee Zellweger is genuinely astonishing in Judy. The movie is built around her and she is the reason to see it. It’s cliched to say that you forget you’re not really watching Judy Garland on screen, but it’s true. #TIFF19 — Robert Levin (@Rlevin85) September 11, 2019

Renee Zellweger on Judy Garland at the #TIFF19 premiere of JUDY: “I just loved her and I’m sad to say I just took her for granted.” pic.twitter.com/aRbAsePDb4 — Tara Deschamps @ #TIFF19 (@tara_deschamps) September 11, 2019

Renée Zellweger on playing Judy Garland in JUDY: (Canadian premiere at #TIFF19 Tuesday). Despite her demons, addictions & public troubles, the biopic shows Garland's life "was not completely tragic." https://t.co/qm1uoYbTaA @TIFF_NET @TorontoStar (Roadside Attractions photo) pic.twitter.com/W54tD1LVSg — Linda Barnard (@barnardfilm) September 9, 2019

Here’s a sample of the SECOND standing O for Renee Zellweger following the JUDY Q&A. #TIFF2019 pic.twitter.com/HeWdiXZb8L — Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) September 11, 2019

Renee Zellweger getting a huge, long standing ovation at #TIFF19 for her stunning stunning stunning performance as Judy Garland in JUDY. I’m a wreck. She is incredible. No hyperbole is possible. pic.twitter.com/0M33STXLup — Adam B. Vary @ TIFF (@adambvary) September 11, 2019

Guest of Honour

Atom Egoyan directs Luke Wilson, David Thewlis and Laysla De Oliveira in this drama about a father-daughter relationship. Guest of Honours also stars Rossif Sutherland, Arsinée Khanjian, and Alexandre Bourgeois. The North American premiere was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

Laysla de Oliveria glows in a fitted red dress as she poses with Luke Wilson at the "Guest Of Honour" after-party during #TIFF19https://t.co/qMcZS2Lc0Rpic.twitter.com/DhEyqbzx2Q — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 11, 2019

Human Capital

Marc Meyers's Human Capital had its world premiere on Tuesday, which was attended by Maya Hawke, Liev Schreiber, Marissa Tomei and others. The film is about "lives of two families become fatefully intertwined following an impulsive business deal and a tragic hit-and-run accident."

/: Alex, co-stars, crew, and director Marc Meyers at the premiere of his movie Human Capital at the Toronto International Film Festival. #TIFF #TIFF2019 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/jax7iFVazg — (@WoIffUpdates) September 11, 2019

Now Magazine in its review said, "Human Capital is a drama that aims high – tackling risk, desire and secrets, using a narrative device that splits the story into three chapters with new POVs – but it leaves too many threads and characters unexplored."

The Mary Sue wrote, "It’s a great look at the lies we tell those closest to us and what we’re willing to do to protect ourselves."

Film Threat said, "The story also consists of three replays—one after the other. Each replay dives into the individual roles on the forefront all the while revealing important information leading up to the bike accident. While Human Capital has no supernatural he-was-dead-the-whole-time moments, you’re going to enjoy a series of excellent performances from its cast, ending in a light mystery solved."

Harriet

The life of abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman is the subject of Kasi Lemmons' biographical drama, Harriet. The film captures Harriet as she escapes the clutches of slavery to eventually become the liberator of hundreds of other slaves via the Underground Railroad.

#Harriet has an incredible story that can not be denied; yes it is a very straightforward and even conventional movie but it’s compelling and definitely should be in the Awards conversation. It’s exciting and makes you feel #TIFF2019 #TIFF — J Don Birnam @ TIFF2019 (@jdonbirnam) September 11, 2019

Tho I’m glad that I’ve now watched a biopic about the great historical figure, Harriet Tubman, unfortunately #Harriet #HarrietMovie was generic, badly written, & quite boring.

Harriet’s story deserves a more cinematic & more compelling depiction than this#TIFF2019 #TIFF #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/0CXDHRDiUU — Rama's Screen @ TIFF (@RamasScreen) September 11, 2019

TIFF - Cynthia Erivo in Harriet comments on how she portrayed her character Hariet Tubman with humanity. This was movie was so well done! pic.twitter.com/UdSX2lP0qh — Monster-ski (@KimMonastyrskyj) September 11, 2019

As powerful as its story is, HARRIET is sadly a rather generic and cliché biopic. But it's entirely saved by the magnificent performance of Cynthia Erivo and a spirited ensemble cast. Erivo's song "Stand Up' during the closing credits is rather spectacular too. #TIFF19 — Doug Jamieson @ TIFF (@itsdougjam) September 11, 2019

