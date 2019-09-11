You are here:

TIFF 2019 Day 6 roundup: Renee Zellweger's Judy premieres to a standing ovation; Nivin Pauly's Moothon screened

FP Staff

Sep 11, 2019 12:41:30 IST

Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora and Sobhita Dhulipala's Moothon (The Elder One) had its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019. Written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film revolves around a boy as he sets out to reunite with his elder brother. The drama is also the opening film of the upcoming MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Variety wrote, "A less flashy presentation would have heightened the emotional impact. Still, this eventful story involving lost family connections and Mumbai’s criminal underground is nonetheless a handsome, accomplished piece of work. Its gay angle should help access some commercial placements after festival travel."

(Also read - Moothon premieres at TIFF 2019: Director Geethu Mohandas on working with Nivin Pauly, and what Mollywood is getting right)

The Weeknd, Adam Sandler at Uncut Gems premiere

The Weeknd surprised fans with his new look as he walked the red carpet for Uncut Gems premiere. The musician plays himself in the the Safdie brother's directorial, according to Variety.

In his brief appearance, The Weeknd performs his song 'The Morning' from his 2011 mixtape House of Balloons, released a year before his debut album. Uncut Gems follows Howard Ratner (Sandler), a shady jeweler in New York City. Not only is his job the focus of the film, but also how he tries to balance his work and family life.

Judy gets standing ovation

Judy, the biopic of Judy Garland starring Renée Zellweger as the late Hollywood icon received a rousing ovation at TIFF. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress was in happy tears over the immense positive reception. “Okay quit it! You’re messing up my makeup!," she said. “It’s a different sense of responsibility that you feel to represent things as accurately as you can by digging through the historical and public record of the legacy of Judy’s life,” she told the audience, following the screening.

(Also read - Judy review round-up: Renee Zellweger is 'persuasive' in a 'standard issue biopic heartwarmer'

Guest of Honour

Atom Egoyan directs Luke Wilson, David Thewlis and Laysla De Oliveira in this drama about a father-daughter relationship. Guest of Honours also stars Rossif Sutherland, Arsinée Khanjian, and Alexandre Bourgeois. The North American premiere was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

Human Capital

Marc Meyers's Human Capital had its world premiere on Tuesday, which was attended by Maya Hawke, Liev Schreiber, Marissa Tomei and others. The film is about "lives of two families become fatefully intertwined following an impulsive business deal and a tragic hit-and-run accident."

Now Magazine in its review said, "Human Capital is a drama that aims high – tackling risk, desire and secrets, using a narrative device that splits the story into three chapters with new POVs – but it leaves too many threads and characters unexplored."

 The Mary Sue wrote, "It’s a great look at the lies we tell those closest to us and what we’re willing to do to protect ourselves."

Film Threat said, "The story also consists of three replays—one after the other. Each replay dives into the individual roles on the forefront all the while revealing important information leading up to the bike accident. While Human Capital has no supernatural he-was-dead-the-whole-time moments, you’re going to enjoy a series of excellent performances from its cast, ending in a light mystery solved."

Harriet

The life of abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman is the subject of Kasi Lemmons' biographical drama, Harriet. The film captures Harriet as she escapes the clutches of slavery to eventually become the liberator of hundreds of other slaves via the Underground Railroad.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 12:41:30 IST

