Moothon, Geetu Mohandas' Malayalam action thriller, will open 21st edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Renowned filmmaker Geetu Mohandas' much-awaited film Moothon is scheduled to open the 21st edition of MAMI (Mumbai Film Festival). It is an upcoming Malayalam film, which has been scripted by Mohandas and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who aided in penning its Hindi dialogues.

The film features Nivin Pauly in the lead while actors such as Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Harish Khanna, and Omkaar are present in the supporting roles. The cinematography of Moothon will be handled by Rajeev Ravi, who is also Mohandas' husband. Ajith Kumar will be in charge of the editing while Sagar Desai will score the music for Moothon.

A 90-second teaser of the film was released in January. If its anything to go by, the film is expected to be an action thriller. A report in The Week says that the narrative of Moothon will revolve around a man from Lakshadweep as he sets out to find his elder brother.

Moothon's poster/first look which was released by Geetu Mohandas, along with the announcement of the film, has already earned Nivin Paulya a fair bit of praise. Nivin, who started out as the quintessential chocolate boy hero in films like Bangalore Days, has slowly moved towards a different avatar, as in Premam. With Moothon — in which he sports a rather rugged look, complete with a scarred brow and piercings — the transformation seems to be complete.

This film has already garnered considerable expectations, especially since Mohandas' debut venture Liar's Dice bagged a National Award.

View this post on Instagram 🙌🏻💃🏽🕺🏽#OpeningFilm #JioMAMIwithStar2019 A post shared by Jio MAMI with Star (@mumbaifilmfestival) on Aug 12, 2019 at 7:04am PDT

