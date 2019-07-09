Watch: Renée Zellweger plays iconic actress Judy Garland in upcoming biopic about her final days

The trailer of Judy, the upcoming biopic of Judy Garland, starring Renée Zellweger as the late Hollywood icon, was released on Tuesday.

Judy explores Garland's life almost three decades after her role in The Wizard of Oz. The trailer opens to Garland at a hotel along with her children. She asks to be shown her suite but is told by the concierge that it was unavailable as she owes the hotel money. As they look for another place to stay, Garland is seen taking a pill. When her daughter asks her not to sleep, Garland replies, "These are the other ones."

The trailer shows how Garland's career was on an all-time-low until she was offered to perform at Talk of the Town nightclub in London. She is seen dealing with stage fright and a heavy dependence on drugs. Besides that, her deteriorating health as well as her romance with soon-to-be fifth husband Mickey Dean (played by Finn Wittrock of American Horror Story-fame) is also a part of the plot. The trailer ends with Zellweger singing a slower, sadder rendition of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow.'

Judy also stars Rufus Sewell (Garland's third husband Sidney Luft), Bella Ramsey (Lorna Luft), Gemma-Leah Devereux (Liza Minelli), and Michael Gambon (Bernard Delfont). Chernobyl actress Jessie Buckley will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Zellweger has performed all of Garland's most popular songs in the upcoming film. "I made it clear to Renée that I wasn’t looking for an impersonation of Judy Garland’s inimitable voice, but what I wanted was for Renée to make the songs her own. And this she did to thrilling effect," director Rupert Goold had said in a statement, according to Vanity Fair.

Judy is scheduled to release in cinemas in September.

Watch the trailer here





Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 15:41:35 IST