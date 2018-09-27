You are here:

Thugs of Hindostan trailer draws mixed reactions; Twitterati call Aamir Khan's Firangi 'Sasta Jack Sparrow'

FP Staff

Sep,27 2018 18:25:29 IST

Thugs of Hindostan makers released the much awaited trailer of the film on 27 September. Being one of the most anticipated releases of 2018, this magnum opus of sorts was sure to garner a strong social media reaction. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and  Katrina Kaif. Amidst polarised opinions, here are some of the best ones.

Few fans seemed to love the trailer, claiming that it was a 'cinematic extravaganza'.

Meanwhile, others had a little less-than-favourable opinion on the trailer, with many complaining about the special effects in the film.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 18:25 PM

tags: Aamir Khan , Amitabh Bachchan , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Fatima Sana Shaikh , Jack Sparrow , Katrina Kaif , Thugs of Hindostan , Trailer , Twitter

also see

Thugs of Hindostan logo unveiled; Aamir Khan's magnus opus to release on 8 November 2018 on Diwali

Thugs of Hindostan logo unveiled; Aamir Khan's magnus opus to release on 8 November 2018 on Diwali

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan reveals first look of warrior Zafira played by Fatima Sana Shaikh

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan reveals first look of warrior Zafira played by Fatima Sana Shaikh

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan reveals first look of his character Firangi from upcoming period drama

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan reveals first look of his character Firangi from upcoming period drama