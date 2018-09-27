Thugs of Hindostan trailer draws mixed reactions; Twitterati call Aamir Khan's Firangi 'Sasta Jack Sparrow'

Thugs of Hindostan makers released the much awaited trailer of the film on 27 September. Being one of the most anticipated releases of 2018, this magnum opus of sorts was sure to garner a strong social media reaction. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. Amidst polarised opinions, here are some of the best ones.

Few fans seemed to love the trailer, claiming that it was a 'cinematic extravaganza'.

A cinematic extravaganza, indeed... #ThugsOfHindostan should compete with the biggest and the best at the ticket windows... A big screen spectacle that should set the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Get ready for Tsunami at the BO... #TOHTrailer #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer: https://t.co/a8Dtaad3WT — Himanshu Badretia (@1Himanshumehta) September 27, 2018

Aamir Khan enters as Firangi Malla, look at his evil smile, the swag in his eyes, his showdown with Amitabh Bachchan, he dances like he cares for no one and he seems to be telling to everyone, go to hell. This Diwali is going to be mine.#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer — Rohitvarma (@AAMIRCRAZE) September 27, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer I’M SO IMPRESSED WITH THE WORLD THAT HAS BEEN CREATED! FEELS VERY PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN-Y BUT CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH IT ON THE BIG SCREEN! — Nikita (@_nikitweets) September 27, 2018

Meanwhile, others had a little less-than-favourable opinion on the trailer, with many complaining about the special effects in the film.

Pic 1 Audience Waiting for #TOH Trailer.. Pic 2 after Watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer ( Viewers Be like ) pic.twitter.com/PqgLlWL3RL — A l t a f (@iBeingAltaf27) September 27, 2018

The ships in #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer look like they were lifted from a Playstation video game. Don't tell me they paid the VFX guy more than they paid their Writer-Director. pic.twitter.com/ISSGuxIiWh — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 27, 2018

Soooo.....DISAPPOINTING! I don't really understand if it's actually the trailer which is so bad or my expectations were way too high since its an AAMIR KHAN film #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer — Roopal🌸 (@itzme_roopal) September 27, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer Jack sparrow after watching Thugs of hindostan trailer.

Zindagi barbaad hogaya hamra. pic.twitter.com/KHoJ5OHElm — Azher shareef (@azhershareef33) September 27, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 18:25 PM