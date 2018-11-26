You are here:

Thugs of Hindostan may not play in Indian cinemas anymore following dismal performance at box office

Yash Raj Film's period drama Thugs of Hindostan directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, was one of the highly-anticipated holiday releases of 2018. However, its consistently disappointing performance at the box-office has led to rumours that it be out of in Indian theatres soon before recovering its budget, writes The Indian Express.

The film did have a record-breaking opening day of Rs 52.25 crores, but its collections witnessed a significant slump owing to negative word of mouth publicity. The Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer was criticised for its weak story line and direction.

TOH has not been a success among the overseas audience as well and managed to earn a total of $9.05 million (approximately Rs 63.97 crore) in its second week of release.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta's comeback film Bhaiaji Superhit, also starring Sunny Deol, which released on 23 November has grossed Rs 4.30 crore domestically.

#BhaiajiSuperhittt Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 2 cr. Total: ₹ 4.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta's comedy Badhaai Ho is on its way to reach Rs 140 crore in collections, reported trade analysts. Currently, its earnings stand at Rs 132.35 crore.

#BadhaaiHo is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Now heads towards ₹ 140 cr [+/-]... This one is not slowing down soon... [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 132.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2018

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018 17:46 PM