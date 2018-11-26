You are here:

Thugs of Hindostan may not play in Indian cinemas anymore following dismal performance at box office

FP Staff

November 26, 2018 17:46:48 IST

Yash Raj Film's period drama Thugs of Hindostan  directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, was one of the highly-anticipated holiday releases of 2018. However, its consistently disappointing performance at the box-office has led to rumours that it be out of in Indian theatres soon before recovering its budget, writes The Indian Express.

Aaamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Thugs of Hindostan



The film did have a record-breaking opening day of Rs 52.25 crores, but its collections witnessed a significant slump owing to negative word of mouth publicity. The Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan starrer was criticised for its weak story line and direction.

TOH has not been a success among the overseas audience as well and managed to earn a total of $9.05 million (approximately Rs 63.97 crore) in its second week of release.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta's comeback film Bhaiaji Superhit, also starring Sunny Deol, which released on 23 November has grossed Rs 4.30 crore domestically.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta's comedy Badhaai Ho is on its way to reach Rs 140 crore in collections, reported trade analysts. Currently, its earnings stand at Rs 132.35 crore.

 

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film sees decline in footfalls, earns Rs 4.35 cr on Tuesday

Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan film on a steep decline; makes Rs 5.50 crore on Monday

Preity Zinta criticised for derisive comments on #MeToo movement, claims interview was 'insensitively' edited

