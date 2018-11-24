Thugs of Hindostan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film earns $9.05 mn overseas in second week of release

Yash Raj Films' magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan, after having a dismal run at the domestic box office has also faced rejection from international audience. The film is in its second week of release and has earned a total of $9.05 million.

The film grossed $1.99 million from US and Canadian cinemas, $3.20 million from UAE and gulf countries and just $920,000 from the UK. TOH earned $2.94 million from other regions, reported trade analysts.

#ThugsOfHindostan faces rejection in international markets as well... OVERSEAS total after Week 2: $ 9.05 million [₹ 63.97 cr]... Breakup of key markets:#USA + #Canada: $ 1.99 mn#UAE + #GCC: $ 3.20 mn#UK: $ 920k

Rest of the World: $ 2.94 mn

Few cinemas yet to report... #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Creed II have been dominating the North American box office. The Disney animated film, which has Jon C Reily and Sarah Silverman as part of the voice cast, had a record breaking opening of $18.5 million, writes Comicbook.com. On Thursday (22 November), the film took $10.3 million, which means its five day weekend earnings could reach to $90 million-$94 million, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile its competitor, the Michael B Jordan and Sylvestor Stallone starrer grossed $8.9 million and is on its way to rake in $60 million or more, writes THR.

Other films like Robin Hood and Green Book are lagging behind with $1.9 and $1 million respectively.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2018 17:53 PM