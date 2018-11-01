Thugs of Hindostan may earn Rs 140 cr in pre-release business through sale of digital, satellite rights

Yash Raj Films' (YRF) upcoming mega venture Thugs of Hindostan is still to prove its mettle at the box office following its release on Diwali, 8 November. However, the action adventure, which is reportedly made at a humongous budget of almost Rs 200 crores, may well recover its costs through sale of digital and satellite rights, even before ticket sales begin. LiveMint reports that the film may earn as much as Rs 140 crore with these sales.

Amazon Prime Video India and Sony Pictures Networks are expected to get the rights to Thugs of Hindostan at around Rs 60 to 70 crore each. Both the platforms have had long standing relationship with Yash Raj Films.

Neeraj Vyas, business head, Sony MAX Movie cluster and Sony SAB, stated that the channel was confident regarding the numbers that the television premiere of Thugs of Hindostan will garner. "It is the most exciting TV premiere of the year," added Vyas.

The same report states that the film trade experts note that the film will be able to make approximately Rs 12-15 crore from the music rights, which YRF sells under its won label Yash Raj Music. The studio will distribute the film. Hence, while the revenue at the multiplexes will heavily depend on the box office collection, the production house may well garner Rs 10 to 15 crore from release in single screen theatres across India since most of them have to pay minimum guarantee for showcasing the film.

A Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, Thugs of Hindostan, is scheduled to release across 5,000 plus screens country-wide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The current record of any big budget film screening stands at 4,500. It will also be the fifth Indian film to have an IMAX release.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 16:44 PM