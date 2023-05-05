Shraddha Kapoor is known for her down-to-earth and humble demeanor. Whenever presented with a chance, she is always there for her team members and crew member. An example of the same was witnessed recently when one of the team members from the dance crew of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s Maine Pi Rakhi Hai song, Karina Khann shared a throwback video from the sets of the song and expressed her happiness as Shraddha herself came to wish her on her birthday celebration.

Karina Khann shared a throwback video when she was celebrating her birthday on the sets of ‘Maine Pi Rakhi Hai’ song and Shraddha herself showed up to wish her.

Most often we had seen Shraddha receiving personalized gifts from her fans and the actress also never leaves a chance to show her gratitude to her fans. This is indeed a reason she is one of the actresses with 80 million followers family on Instagram.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is slated to be featured in ‘Stree 2’, one of the most highly-anticipated films from her successful filmography!

Also, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost back in March, the actress spoke about a lot of things.

What do you have to say about your character that you play in the film?

It’s very different from what I’ve played before. If you say the trailer, all those lines that I say to Ranbir, she’s on the front foot all the time, so as an actor it was very refreshing for me. She has taken charge and she knows what she wants, she’s the girl of today. She’s very different from the kind of roles I’ve done.

How was it like working with Luv Ranjan?

His dialogues are actually characters in the film. He understands the pulse of today’s audiences and that’s why he’s able to strike a connect with them, they become very memorable. To be a part of a film like this, you also have dialogues as your co-star. He’s very particular about how the lines that will be delivered. In the beginning, I used to think ‘’so what if I misplace a word or change a word, the meaning remains the same,’ but he was adamant the words have to remain the same. The world Luv Ranjan creates might look very peppy and pleasant on screen, but he really squeezes his actors.

