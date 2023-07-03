Hollywood star Daniel Craig garnered global popularity for portraying the iconic British spy 007 in James Bond films like Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die. Bond fans know that the charmer is known for performing dangerous action sequences, chasing after high-speed cars and sleeping with beautiful women, who are either his ally or enemy.



And once upon a time, he played this character in real life. Marina Pepper, who was Playboy’s Playmate in 1987, apparently had a fling with Daniel and she described the bedroom secrets of the Knives Out actor while having a conversation with Star magazine.

“Daniel was an animal in bed. I’ve gone seven times a night with [Daniel]. He was irresistible – and incredible – in the bedroom,” said Marina. She added, “He had a very healthy sexual appetite, and we didn’t get much sleep when we were in bed together – which was a lot of the time.” The former model also called the actor a “b**bs man”.

On the professional front, Daniel Craig will return as Benoit Blanc in the third installment of Netflix’s Knives Out. Janelle Monae, who played a key role in the second part, revealed that she won’t return for Knives Out 3. Clarifying his statement, Monae said, “Rian [Johnson] is not going to cast [you] if you’ve already done Knives Out with the exception of Daniel Craig.” She added, “Maybe I’ll get plastic surgery and I’ll just become a new act or and then I’ll audition and then I’ll get it.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also featured Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, and Kate Hudson in prominent roles. It was directed by Rian Johnson.

