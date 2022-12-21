Language: English

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista

Director: Rian Johnson

In 2019, writer-director Rian Johnson paid a tribute to the ‘whodunit’ genre with Knives Out, which struck the chord with the audience and even attained the status of ‘classic’ of recent times. Now, the filmmaker has come up with a sequel, which is bigger, grander, lighter, edgier and sharper than the first part.

Daniel Craig returns as charming detective Benoit Blanc but this time he adds cheeky elements with some subtle yet impactful hilarious aspects, which is a treat to watch.

Talking about the plot, Beniot is getting bored in lockdown during the pandemic because of the lack of high-concept murders until he gets an invitation to a reclusive and beautiful island which is a home to billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) for a murder mystery getaway.

Beniot companies Bron’s friends – Claire ( played by Kathryn Hahn), a governor running for Senate; Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr.), an impressive scientist who works for Miles’s Alpha company; social media star Duke (Dave Bautista), his girlfriend Whiskey (played by Madelyn Cline) fashion designer Birdie (Kate Hudson) and Cassandra (Janelle Monáe).

So, in this murder mystery, who gets murdered by whom and what is the motive behind that? Whether the murder happens on the island or somewhere else? How many people are involved in this crime?

Well, to not spoil your mood while watching this intriguing affair, I can say that director Rian Johnson, who also wrote the film, kept the mystery captivating compared to its previous part. He has beautifully written the multi-layered characters of the ensemble, which doesn’t only make them relatable but adds crucial complexity to the mysterious situations. Everyone in the star cast has delivered a great performance and made sure to make a memorable presence in your mind.

On the whole, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a fun watch and a treat for you during the festive weekend of Christmas.

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5 stars)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will stream on Netflix on 23 December

