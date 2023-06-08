Throwback Thursday: When Dimple Kapadia called Nana Patekar ‘obnoxious’ & revealed witnessing 'his dark side'
Dimple Kapadia and Nana Patekar worked together in films like Prahaar: The Final Attack, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tum Milo Toh Sahi and Welcome Back
The versatile actress of the entertainment industry, Dimple Kapadia has turned 66 today. While the National-award winner has shared screen space with almost all the big stars of showbiz, she delivered impeccable performances with Nana Patekar in films like Prahaar: The Final Attack, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tum Milo Toh Sahi and Welcome Back.
During the promotions of 2010’s Tum Milo Toh Sahi, Dimple was asked about reuniting with Nana after a long time to which she gave an interesting reply. “I think he is obnoxious,” said the Brahmastra actress in an interview with NDTV. She added, “In a good way, and a bad way. As far as his talent goes, there’s no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon bhi maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo (A hundred murders, everything is forgiven. In fact, take my life too). That’s the effect he has on me. But, as a person, with me, he has been very, very nice, kind, and a good friend. But I have also seen his terrible side…the dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside (sic).”
Dimple Kapadia enjoyed a great 2023 with Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar emerging blockbusters while Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo garnered unanimous appreciation from OTT lovers.
Talking about Tum Milo Toh Sahi, the film also featured Suniel Shetty, Vidya Malavade, Mohnish Behl, Anjana Sukhani, Rehan Khan and others in prominent roles. It was directed by Kabir Sadanand and bankrolled under the banner of Nikhil Panchamiya’s Fourth Wall Entertainment
