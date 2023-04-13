Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi surprises fans by dropping a poster of his upcoming film Next Goal Wins
Taika Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style, as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story.
The multi-talented and Academy Award-winning filmmaker of Hollywood, Taika Waititi, who directed films like Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor: Ragnarok and others, recently surprised the fans by announcing his next feature film titled Next Goal Winss.
Sharing the poster of his sports film, Taika wrote, “Next Goal Wins. Based on a true story. A sports film I made about a sport I know nothing about. My least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone. Imagine that? In theaters November 17th. #nextgoalwins @searchlightpics @nextgoalwinsfilm #polynesia BE HAPPY!.”
View this post on Instagram
Be happy. @TaikaWaititi’s @NextGoalFilm, rolling into theaters November 17th. #NextGoalWins pic.twitter.com/MxlzlEKTNC
— 20th Century Studios India (@20thCenturyIN) April 13, 2023
Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style, as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story.
Next Goal Wins. Based on a true story. My least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone. Imagine that?
In theaters November 17th. #nextgoalwins @searchlightpics @NextGoalFilm #polynesia
BE HAPPY. pic.twitter.com/ochMMuryZk
— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 12, 2023
Starring Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, Rhys Darby, Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss, the film is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Babylon Review: Damien Chazelle's film oscillates between madness and magic
Chaotic, messy, bloated and stunning all the same, Damien Chazelle’s box-office bomb is far too many things - some of them bad, some of them great.
10 Years of Taapsee Pannu: The journey of an outsider to leading Bollywood actress!
From being the face of prestigious brands to producing films, Taapsee's star power and influence continue to grow by leaps and bounds.
What's the truth behind CNN anchor Don Lemon and his misogynistic remarks against his female colleagues?
The man has been called out for his offensive remarks against his female colleagues. But the man's representative states otherwise