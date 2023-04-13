The multi-talented and Academy Award-winning filmmaker of Hollywood, Taika Waititi, who directed films like Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor: Ragnarok and others, recently surprised the fans by announcing his next feature film titled Next Goal Winss.

Sharing the poster of his sports film, Taika wrote, “Next Goal Wins. Based on a true story. A sports film I made about a sport I know nothing about. My least cynical film in which nothing bad happens to anyone. Imagine that? In theaters November 17th. #nextgoalwins @searchlightpics @nextgoalwinsfilm #polynesia BE HAPPY!.”

Waititi promises the film to be a departure from his usual style, as he ventures into unfamiliar territory with a sports-themed movie based on a true story.

Starring Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, Rhys Darby, Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss, the film is based on the 2014 documentary of the same name by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison.

