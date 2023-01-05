Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is on cloud nine ever since he received the news of becoming a grandfather as his son, actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. They recently shared the pregnancy news, which took the happiness level of their fans to the next level and no doubt also brought a wave of happiness to the entire family. Besides the RRR actor who is going to become a father for the first time, Chiranjeevi himself also shared the news on social media and expressed his happiness over the same. Recently, he also opened up about his first reaction upon hearing the news from his son and daughter-in-law.

The actor while speaking during a media interaction revealed that he was waiting for the news for the past six years and this came as one of his happiest moments. Chiranjeevi also recalled how he got emotional after hearing the news.

“We have waited for this news for over six years. After coming back from Japan where they promoted RRR, both of them made us sit and shared this happy news. It was one of my happiest moments. I had tears in my eyes,” the superstar said as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Notably, the good news came almost a decade after Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012. The news spread like wildfire and the couple was showered with immense love and blessings from their friends, colleagues, and thousands of fans. In a post shared by the family on social media in December 2022, they said, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela Shobana and Anil Kamineni.”



Known to be old friends, Ram and Upasana dated each other for quite a long time before getting engaged in December 2011. They later tied the knot on 14 June 2012.

