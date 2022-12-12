This year has been full of good news for celebrity couples with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas among the ones who welcomed their first child in 2022. The latest to join the bandwagon of celebrity pregnancies in 2022 is South superstar Ram Charan. The RRR actor is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time with his wife Upasana Kamineni. Notably, the good news came almost a decade after the couple got married and this has definitely brought a wave of happiness to the Konidela family.

Confirming the same on his social media handles, Ram Charan shared a note that reads, “With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child.” This was further signed off with the names of the couple’s parents – “With love and gratitude Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Shobana and Anil Kamineni.”

Furthermore, a very happy would-be grandfather, Chiranjeevi, also shared the post with the caption, “So Excited to share the news!!!”

As soon as the news was shared, many took to the comment section and congratulated the couple.

After dating for a few years, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married on 14 June 2012 in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. While Ram is the son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi and Surekha, Upasana is the daughter of Anil Kamineni and Shobana Kamineni. She is also the granddaughter of Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals.

The couple has been avoiding the media’s questions over pregnancy-related queries for a long time now. They have often spotted holidaying together in exotic locations. In June, they went to an undisclosed place to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Recently, they also went on a vacation to Africa. Ram and Upasana were also spotted in Japan where the actor was on a promotional campaign for the release of RRR.

