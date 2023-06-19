Alia Bhatt is all set for her much-awaited Hollywood debut. The actress is currently in São Paulo, Brazil to attend Netflix’s Tudum- a global fan event. The trailer of her international venture, Heart of Stone, will be released at the event, which promises “never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks of your favorite series, films and games,” according to Netflix. The movie also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Recently, the Darlings actress provided a sneak peek at her attire for the event. As usual, Alia Bhatt caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her impeccable style. She wore a hot pink ensemble with an oversized blazer, a matching skirt, and a hot pink bralette. She styled her hair in a low bun. In addition to matte makeup, Alia paired the outfit with black heels and silver earrings. Ganni designed the outfit, while Swarovski and Viange provided the jewellery.

In her caption, Alia wrote, “This barbie is jet lagged.”

Priyanka Kapadia, her stylist, said, “This Barbie is all [heart, berry and flower emojis].”

Netflix commented, “This Barbie is conquering hearts (of stone).

‘Heart Of Stone’ at Netflix’s Tudum 2023

On Instagram, Hollywood star Gal Gadot posted a video with her Heart of Stone co-stars Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan. In the video, the three take a selfie while discussing their Hollywood drama during the global event. The Wonder Woman actress wore a striking black pantsuit, while Jamie Dornan wore beige pants and a black t-shirt.

Check out the official event trailer:

Alia Bhatt’s work commitments

On the work front, besides Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a forthcoming romantic-comedy by Karan Johar. It will be Bhatt’s second collaboration with Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. The film will also feature Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in prominent roles. Karan Johar is back as the director for the movie after seven long years. The film is scheduled for release on July 28.

