'There's a history of mental health issues in my family,' says Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been vocal about her mental health issues and battling depression. And in a recent interview with ETimes, she elaborated on the same. She revealed, “Depression is a little complicated. It is partly genetic, partly psychological, and social. In my case, it is partly genetic. There is a history of mental health issues in my family on my mom and dad’s side.”
She added, “My therapist said that one of the trigger points was my parents, who handled their divorce as well as they could at that point.”
On being loved
I made this perception by watching a lot of movies. I remember being as young as 8 or 10 years old and telling myself to fake a smile, to repress my feelings… So that I grew up being slightly broken because I believed that only then people will love me. So, I systematically made sure that I turned out to be a depressed person
Ira announced her engagement with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the most adorable way possible with an amusing caption. She was congratulated by her peers, friends and colleagues, and even fans last year.
Where’s Aamir Khan?
After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, the megastar of Bollywood Aamir Khan has taken a break from acting. While the fans and admirers of Mr Perfectionist are waiting for him to comeback on the silver screen, AK has said that right now he wants to spend time with his family and will only start with films once he is ready emotionally.
At the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3, Aamir said, “Since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven’t decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I’m feeling good about it because that’s what I want to do right now. I’ll do a film when I’m emotionally ready, for sure.”
