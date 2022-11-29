It was truly a proud moment for dad Aamir Khan, as his daughter Ira Khan has taken the first step in embarking on the journey of eternity, and got engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare on 18 November. While the celebration was close-knit and an intimate affair, courtesy to the internet for keeping all updated with the inside scoop. Needless to say, the videos and pictures from the event are going viral. And honestly, it seems Ira is still living in that zone, as after sharing a series of several pictures, Ira has now given all a glance at the unseen pictures from her engagement party. Sharing a series of pictures of herself, Ira not only adored her whole engagement look but also gave fans a glimpse of her bond with Aamir’s son Azad Rao Khan. For the unversed, Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta and Azad is the actor’s only son with his second wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Now, taking to the caption of her latest post, Ira revealed that she loved her engagement look to such an extent that she felt nothing less than a “princess” on that day. Ira added that she felt pretty and that being clicked from any angle would make her look good. While sharing these pictures, Ira wrote in the caption, “I have never felt entirely pretty. But I did that day. I felt like a princess. I felt like I could be photographed from any angle with whatever expression and I still looked pretty.” Further, she thanked her stylist and photographer for making her look good on her big day. In the series of candid photo dumps, Ira can be seen decked in a beautiful shoulderless red gown, with a flowy hem. Topping her look with a silver gleaming choker set, Ira completed her whole style by tying her burgundy-coloured tresses in a messy bun.

In the first picture, she can be seen posing for the camera, while in the second picture she can be seen making a goof face. In the next picture, Ira can be seen talking to someone. But the star picture in this photo dump is the fourth photograph, wherein Ira can be seen hugging her younger brother Azad, who is sporting a handsome sky-blue suit. The next picture exhibits Ira living her engagement moment to the fullest. In the pictures, Ira can be seen shaking her legs on the dance floor, with her energy at the top. The concluding pictures presumably show Ira discussing something urgent with her girl gang.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)



Several fans and celebrities took to the comments section of Ira’s latest post. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wife and British actress Hazel Keech wrote, “I can hear your squeaky voice in the 3rd picture,” and added in another comment, “Beauty.” Actor Gulshan Devaiah commented, “Sweets!! Beautiful dress loved the beat-up boots with it but please let me talk you out of wearing that wristwatch with everything.” Actors Mithila Palkar and Vijay Varma dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

