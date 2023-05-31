After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, the megastar of Bollywood Aamir Khan has taken a break from acting. While the fans and admirers of Mr Perfectionist are waiting for him to comeback on the silver screen, AK has said that right now he wants to spend time with his family and will only start with films once he is ready emotionally.

At the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3, Aamir said, “Since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven’t decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I’m feeling good about it because that’s what I want to do right now. I’ll do a film when I’m emotionally ready, for sure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Sunshine Productions (@eastsunshineproductions)

While Aamir Khan has always been a box office trendsetter by inaugurating the Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, Rs 250 crore, Rs 300 crore and Rs 350 crore clubs with Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, and Dangal, his last two films Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience. However, the latter garnered appreciation from fans when it arrived on the OTT platform.

The actor is now busy with the remake of a Spanish movie Campeones aka Champions. The actor will bankroll the sports drama. While earlier Salman Khan was on the board to play the lead role, the reports suggest that he opted out of the project due to date issues and now AK has approached Ranbir Kapoor to play the lead protagonist. The film will be helmed by RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.