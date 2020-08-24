The world of 'Masaba Masaba'
'Masaba Masaba' premiers on Netflix on 28 August
In conversation with Firstpost's Arshia Dhar, the cast of Netflix's Masaba Masaba — Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta and Neil Bhoopalam — gives a glimpse into their exciting world on set, and marrying fact and fiction to present a never-seen-before format on Indian television.
Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi, the show gives a quirky, fictional spin to the real-life episodes of mother-daughter duo, Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta. In Masaba Masaba, the two are seen playing themselves on-screen.
*
When asked about the authenticity of a scene where Neena's character is seen thrashing Neil's character for calling her daughter late at night about work, Masaba says: "I don't think she's ever picked up the phone and scolded somebody. But she has done that to one of my first boyfriends — by the way, she didn't pick up the phone, she reached his house with me! She sat there and thrashed not just him, but his parents also. I'll never forget. He was sitting on this swing and he was swinging, and she said, 'Stop swinging!' She was like if you don't want to date my daughter, don't be this jerk, just say you don't want to date her, that's it, but tell her that."
