The White Tiger, Tandav, WandaVision, Kaagaz: What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 in January

From Saif Ali Khan's Tandav to Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger, here's all you can look forward to watching this month.

It is the beginning of the month year again, which indicates the digital calendar is brimming with new content, from dark comedies, social dramas to fantasy.

We have dug deep into the abyss of OTT platforms to collate a comprehensive list of content that is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player and ZEE5+ in January.

Netflix

History of Swear Words - 5 January

Nicolas Cage is set to host a new docu-series that will examine the genesis of cuss words. Titled History of Swear Words, the six-episode Netflix show will dive into the origins, pop culture usage, science and cultural impact of some of the most commonly used swear words, such as “f**k”, “s**t” and "damn".

In each 20-minute episode, Cage will conduct interviews with historians, entertainers, and experts in etymology and pop culture.

The show will also feature guest appearances by actors Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Pieces of a Woman - 7 January

Starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, Pieces of a Woman spotlights a Boston couple whose lives are irrevocably disrupted when their home birth goes horribly wrong and their midwife is brought up on charges of criminal negligence. veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese will serve as an executive producer on the film, directed by Kornel Mundruczo.

In the wake of fresh sexual allegations against LaBeouf, Netflix removed his name from the For Your Consideration publicity materials on the awards page for the film. His name is no longer included in the synopsis on the site, and also is not listed among those the streamer is pushing for film prizes.

Tribhanga- 15 January

Netflix's Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, which derives its title from an Odissi dance pose, is described as a heartwarming storyline that looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.

According to Renuka Shahane, who had directed the film, it explores dysfunctional family dynamics through three "fascinating" women of different generations and personalities.

Also written by Shahane, the film stars Tanvi Azmi as matriarch Nayan, a critically acclaimed Marathi litterateur; Kajol as her daughter Anu, a renowned classical dancer and actor; and granddaughter Masha played by Mithila Palkar.

The family drama also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Kanwaljeet Singh, Manav Gohil and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi.

Backed by Ajay Devgn, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra's Alchemy Films, Tribhanga is slated to start streaming from 15 January.

The White Tiger - 22 January

The White Tiger, the screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, IS directed by Ramin Bahrani of Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame.

The White Tiger charts Balram's (Adarsh Gaurav) journey, who works as a driver for a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao. He is ridiculed by his employers for his underprivileged background and is forced to take the fall for a crime he didn't commit, after which he becomes a successful entrepreneur. Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Rao's character Ashok.

Chopra is also the executive producer of the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

The Dig- 29 January

Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes lead The Dig, a series is based on a true story of Sutton Ho and set at the turn of World War II. The Dig focuses on a widow (Mulligan) with a hunch that her land contains buried riches. The hunch ultimately pays off.

Mulligan's character hires Basil Brown (Fiennes) to dig up her estate’s burial grounds. The project leads to the excavation of the real-life 7th century Anglo-Saxon Ship burial site.

Amazon Prime Video

Maara - 8 January

Tamil film Maara is a reinterpretation of the popular Malayalam movie Charlie, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvarthy in the lead. R Madhavan plays the titular role and Shraddha Srinath can be seen essaying the role of Tessa. Helmed by Dhilip Kumar, Maara has been produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films.

American Gods season 3- 10 January

The third season of its popular series American Gods will premiere on 10 January. The show, based on author Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name, revolves around a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology.

It features actor Ricky Whittle as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr Wednesday, played by Ian McShane.

Tandav - 15 January

Saif Ali Khan headlines Tandav, a show that aims to take viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

Created and directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political drama features an ensemble cast also comprising Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani.

One Night in Miami - 15 January

One Night in Miami, which marks the directorial debut of Oscar winner Regina King, is an adaptation of Kemp Powers’ 2013 stage play which finds iconic historical figures: young boxer Cassius Clay, activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and football star Jim Brown hanging out together at a Miami motel.

Powers has also written the screenplay for the film which features Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr as Sam Cooke.

Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel Studios: Legends - 8 January

Marvel Studios: Legends will highlight individual characters and their respective journeys through the MCU. Marvel Studios: Legends will kick off in January with an episode about Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the stars of the new Disney+ Hotstar series WandaVision.

“Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda’s story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most,” revealed Marvel in a statement.

Tiger - 11 January

A two-part documentary series offering a look into the life of Tiger Woods Tiger is about the rise and fall of the golfer and his eventual comeback into the world of sports. The documentary will narrate his story through interviews of Tiger Woods’ closest friends and colleagues and through unseen footage.

WandaVision- 15 January

WandaVision is the first project from MCU to come out since the record-breaking success of Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

WandaVision marks the return of actor Elisabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch aka Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's super-powered android Vision. Captain Marvel and Black Widow writer Jac Schaeffer has penned the show.

Kat Dennings will reprise her role of Darcy Lewis, tech-savvy assistant to scientist Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman) from the Thor movies and Randall Park will return as Jimmy Woo, the FBI agent in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The show charts Vision's journey “as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.”

ZEE5

Jeet Ki Zidd

ZEE5's next web series Jeet Ki Zidd is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and and is based on the Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Sengar. Amit Sadh plays Sengar, while Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh are seen in other pivotal parts on the show.

Kaagaz - 7 January

Pankaj Tripathi-led drama Kaagaz is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 7 January. Presented by superstar Salman Khan, the film is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive. Director-actor Satish Kaushik said in an interview once that he was intrigued by the story of Lal Bihari Mritak and is grateful to Khan as well as ZEE5 for supporting his vision.

MX Player

Aapke Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai - January

Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Naveen Kasturia and Swara Bhasker star in a horror comedy series about four friends who locate an apartment for a meagre rent, only to find out that the apartment is haunted with the ghost of Bhasker's character. The release date for the show is yet to be revealed.

Virkar - 22 January

Starring Prateik Babbar, Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Pandit, Gopal Datt, Asif Basra and Ruhii Singh, Virkar is billed as a crime thriller. It has been directed by Sajit Warrior and features Babbar as a police officer.