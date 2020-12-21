Netflix reportedly eliminates Shia LaBeouf from Pieces of a Woman For Your Consideration awards page

Following a lawsuit from FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf is no longer included in the film synopsis on the site, and also is not listed among those Netflix is pushing for film prizes.

In the wake of fresh sexual allegations against actor Shia LaBeouf, Netflix has removed his name from the For Your Consideration publicity materials on the awards page for the upcoming film Pieces of a Woman. His name is no longer included in the synopsis on the site, and also is not listed among those the streamer is pushing for film prizes, reports IndieWire.

This comes after singer FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit alleging that LaBeouf was physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship from 2018 to 2019.

FKA twigs — a 32-year-old British singer and actress whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett — alleges in the lawsuit that LaBeouf left her in a constant state of fear and humiliation, once slammed her into a car, tried to strangle her, and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

The two met and became a couple after Barnett was cast in Honey Boy, an autobiographical film about LaBeouf’s upbringing as a child actor that portrayed his father as abusive but loving.

An email sent to a representative seeking comment from LaBeouf was not immediately returned, but in an email, to The New York Times the actor said, “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”

LaBeouf said he is in recovery and therapy over alcoholism and PTSD, saying he “will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, Pieces of a Woman centres on the emotional fallout after a devastating home birth leaves Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and her partner Sean (LaBeouf) to reconcile their grief. Kirby won the Best Actress prize at the Venice Film Festival back in September.