Back in the glorious days of cinema, while speaking to Amitabha Choudhury for his book Aamar Bondhu Suchitra Sen, the veteran actress got candid about the showman Raj Kapoor‘s film offer to her and what made her decline the same. She even revealed what she looks in a man during a conversation or otherwise.

She stated, “In men, I don’t look for beauty. I look for intelligence and sharp conversations.” She then went on to talk about declining a film offer by Kapoor and revealed, “He came to my residence offering a lead role and, as I took my seat, he suddenly sat near my foot and offered me a bouquet of roses while offering the role. I rejected the offer. I did not like his personality. The way he behaved – sitting near my foot – did not befit a man.”

Talking about her friendship and admiration for another veteran star Sanjeev Kumar, the actress said, “I made good friendship with Sanjeev Kumar, who was a wonderful person. And he was a good actor as well. He used to contact me every time he visited Kolkata and came to my place,” she said.

The greatest ‘Showman’ that Hindi cinema ever witnessed, Raj Kapoor is revered for his iconic characters and movies with socialist themes. Donning several feathers on his cap- actor, producer, and director Raj Kapoor was the eldest son of the founder and the patriarch of the Kapoor clan Prithviraj Kapoor.

From kicking off his career as a clap boy assistant for Kidar Sharma in 1943 to being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Raj Kapoor etched his footsteps in the history of the medium. It was in 1948 that the superstar made his debut with Aag. When Raj Kapoor entered the industry, Hindi cinema was still in its formative years. He established iconic RK studios, which ended up giving several memorable movies to audiences.

