The greatest ‘Showman’ that Hindi cinema ever witnessed, Raj Kapoor is revered for his iconic characters and movies with socialist themes. Donning several feathers on his cap- actor, producer, and director Raj Kapoor was the eldest son of the founder and the patriarch of the Kapoor clan Prithviraj Kapoor. From kicking off his career as a clap boy assistant for Kidar Sharma in 1943 to being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Raj Kapoor etched his footsteps in the history of the medium. It was in 1948 that the superstar made his debut with Aag. When Raj Kapoor entered the industry, Hindi cinema was still in its formative years. He established iconic RK studios, which ended up giving several memorable movies to audiences. On the occasion of Raj Kapoor’s 98th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of his must-watch movies:

Awara

Securing international fame for Raj Kapoor, Awara garnered humongous global acceptance. The Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt starrer was screened at Cannes and turned out to be a huge success in the Soviet Union and China. Inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s films, Raj Kapoor phenomenally introduced the archetypal tramp character in Indian cinema. We are sure you must have once heard the song, Awara Hoon, through your social media account. Well, the iconic track featured in this 1951 film. Such was the charisma of the ‘Showman’ of Indian cinema that even over seven decades after its release, his song is making rounds on the internet.

Shree 420

The highest-grossing film of 1955, this was yet again a Raj Kapoor directorial. Once again sharing the screen space with Nargis Dutt, Raj Kapoor essayed the role of a conman, who succumbs to the charm of the corrupt, but glamorous urban world. In his career, the legendary actor made sure to give the audiences unforgettable songs. While the iconic track Pyar Hua Iqraar Hua Hai was part of this film, the famous Mera Joota Hai Japani turned out to be the patriotic symbol for a newly independent India.

Mera Naam Joker

Considered Raj Kapoor’s magnum opus, this 1970 film marked the Bollywood debut of his son and late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The movie, which was made over a period of over six years, was based on the life of a clown who made his audience laugh despite any upheaval in his personal life. While the movie wasn’t accepted by the audience and resulted in huge losses, it attained the status of a classic over the years.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili

This 1985 film was the last directorial film by Raj Kapoor before he passed away in 1988. While it was one of the biggest hits of Raj Kapoor and the third highest grosser of the 1980s at the Indian box office, Raj Kapoor’s final directorial courted controversy during its release because of some of the scenes featuring its leading actress Mandakini.

