Hunger for power, betrayal and ascension to one throne – the most influential and powerful Gaikwad’s are back with the third season of Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Starring the versatile Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Rannvijay Singha and many others in pivotal roles, streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about season 3, Director Nagesh Kukunoor said, “City of Dreams season 1 and 2 was loved and appreciated by the audience, this set the bar high for season 3. Each character has their own journey of self-discovery which comes together to create this intriguing fight for succession. Complex characters, intrapersonal relationships and some unexpected twists, City Of Dreams season 3 will be the ultimate fight for power in politics. Disney+ Hotstar and Applause Entertainment have been strong partners for the show and I am really grateful for them to support my vision”

Dive into the murky world of politics with Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams season 3 , exclusively only on Disney+Hotstar.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Atul spoke about observing his co-actors during his performances and revealed, “Somebody gave a great definition of acting that acting is all about reacting. Unless you have somebody in front of you, you cannot perform a scene alone. In my exposure of acting, reacting to the other actors and situations, has been at the top.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.