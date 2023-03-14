In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Atul Kulkarni, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Happy Family: Conditions Apply, and which has been getting rave reviews so far, talks about attempting comedy, working with Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Mathejia, and much more.

He’s of course known for his dramatic and intense turns in films like Dum, Page 3, Satta, Rang De Basanti, Jail. This is a breather for the actor in all ways possible. Here’s how the conversation went through:

The name of the show is Happy Family: Conditions Appy; so what could be those conditions?

What you will find in every family. We are very family oriented, but when more and more people come together, they come with a set of conditions. The rest of the members have to adjust. Those are the conditions we’re talking about, but the approach is humorous and hilarious. Aatish Kapadia is known for his writing.

On his experience of acting on stage and the experience of Raj Babbar and Ratna Pathak Shah, and if that made things easier.

An experience is an experience. There are many actors who have not done theater, but they are proficient actors. I don’t think experience of theater matters that much.

On finding humour in the most serious situations

In comedy it’s all about writing. Aatish has written a wonderful, wonderful script, and he’s an excellent reader as well. When he reads out a script, all the acting prowess that he has comes out. As an actor, 80% of your job is done when you have a script like this and when you have a director who conveys exactly what he wants.

On observing his co-actors during his performances

Somebody gave a great definition of acting that acting is all about reacting. Unless you have somebody in front of you, you cannot perform a scene alone. In my exposure of acting, reacting to the other actors and situations, has been at the top.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.