For the first time in the history of cinema in India, a much-awaited and popular Hollywood franchise film is being released theatrically in 10 different languages. Not only has the Spider-Man franchise seen tremendous success at the Indian Box Office, but Spider-Man is also the country’s most-loved superhero, whose appeal cuts across the ages. Since Spider-Man has such passionate fans across the board in the country, the makers came up with a unique way of bringing him closer to all Indians, making it a Pan- India film and one of the most anticipated movies of 2023.

Apart from English, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. A release in 10 languages is a milestone on its own and will allow audiences to experience the movie in multiple languages, and as per their choice.

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI), India, shares, ” Spider-Man is the most loved super-hero in India, and any Spider-Man film is indeed a true and bonafide pan-India phenomenon. The last Spider-Man film, ‘No Way Home, further spiralled the fandom of Spider-Man by leaps and bounds. With the growing consumption of content across regions and languages, we wanted every household in India to experience their favourite superhero in their own language. We are proud to be releasing ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 10 languages. India loves Spider-Man, and this one is more special for us with the introduction of many Indian elements, including the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar. We are sure that audiences across our country will shower their love on this film.”

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®️-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. What makes this movie special is the introduction of Indian Spider-Man for the very first time, Pavitr Prabhakar, straight out of the streets of Mumbattan. The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

Well we for one, cannot wait to see our favourite webbed superhero go about his business in all the languages!

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 2nd June 2023. Only in Cinemas.

