Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse on June 2, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures IN (@sonypicturesin)

For all the Miles Morales fans who are eagerly waiting for almost three years since visiting the animated of Spider-Verse, we’ve got good news for you! While fans will have to wait a little bit for the sequel of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony Pictures has brought something for the time being and it is not at all disappointing. As a part of its new mentorship program LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers), Sony Pictures Animation, and Imageworks are all set to release an animated short film set in the Spider-Verse, which will be premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this June. The film will follow another crazy adventure of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy aka Ghost-Spider (Hailee Steinfeld).

About the short film

‘The Spider Within‘ will be set in an entirely separate story from its cinematic counterpart, it will showcase the young hero dealing with some teenage problems such as facing panic attacks and anxiety. While taking on his responsibilities as Brooklyn’s friendly neighbourhood superhero, Miles will be seen struggling with his life as a teenager, a friend, and a student on a day-to-day basis. He will face a panic attack which takes him to acknowledge his anxiety and further seek out help.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.