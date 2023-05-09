Back in October 2022, when Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar shared the teaser of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush, netizens were left unimpressed. Things did improve marginally when the same teaser was shown to a bunch of journalists in 3D but the quantum of the damage was too big. The makers that were eying for a January 11 release pushed the date to rework on VFX, and now it’ll finally see the lights of the day on June 16 this year. And the moment fans were waiting for has also arrived- The trailer.

The trailer suggests director Om Raut and the whole team has used a unique technology for visual effects. Result? Some impressive visuals better and far better than the teaser. But is it going to be enough? It’s the epic tale of the Ramayana. We have Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Laxman. We have sprawling shots of Hanuman uprooting the Sanjeevani Booti and the attack on Raavan’s Lanka. We have glimpses of a distressed Sita at his den waiting for her Ram.

It looks like some political dignitaries are also showering sincere words of encouragement for the Om Raut directorial. Recently, Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister, Shri Dr. Narottam Mishra ji, took to Twitter lauding producer Bhushan Kumar & writer Manoj Muntashir after watching the film’s trailer.

Also, the movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. The movie will release in India and globally on June 16.

Talking about this amazing feat director, Om Raut shares, “Adipurush is not a film, it is an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. When I learnt that Adipurush has been selected by the esteemed jury of one of the prestigious film festivals in the world that I always aspired to be at as a student! This very premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story at global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture! We are truly thrilled and excited to see audiences reaction at the world premiere.”

Prabhas adds that, “I am honored that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca.”

