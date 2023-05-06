One of the most anticipated films of 2023, Adipurush, is set to create history with its global trailer launch on 9th May 2023. The team drops a new poster featuring Pan-India star, Prabhas, announcing the mega launch! Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this magnum opus has already achieved a major milestone by being selected for an an international premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York. After making a huge feat amongst the audience with every glimpse released, the team now gears up for a magnificent trailer launch that will be watched globally as it’d not just be launched in India, but across 70 countries globally, truly marking to be a global event!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

With this grand launch not only in India, but in territories across USA, Canada, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Asian & South Asian including Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Japan; Africa, UK & Europe, Russia and Egypt; this epic tale will captivate audiences and transport them into a world of adventure, drama, and action.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.