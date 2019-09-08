The Sky is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar share new stills ahead of world premiere at TIFF 2019

Priyanka Chopra is off to the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 for The Sky Is Pink's world premiere, where she will be joined by co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Ahead of the screening of the film at TIFF 2019 on 13 September, the actors took to their social media pages and shared new stills from the film. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a photo with her co-stars from the sets.

The Isn’t It Romantic actor announced her departure to Toronto on Saturday and wrote, “On my way to Toronto International Film Festival today. Can’t wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th."

Check out all the posts here

Farhan also shared another still with Priyanka, in which he is piggybacking his co-star.

While talking about the film's premiere at TIFF, Priyanka had earlier told Press Trust of India, "It is a story I connected with it from the minute I heard it and in Shonali's hands, it's been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life. I'm looking forward to being back at TIFF once again to showcase our small package of love to the world."

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink is scheduled to be released in India on 11 October.

TIFF 2019 will run through 5-15 September.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 11:06:50 IST