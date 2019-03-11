The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim wrap up shoot in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim’s shoot of the final schedule of The Sky Is Pink came to on end on Saturday. The Isn’t It Romantic actress is all set to make her return to Bollywood after a gap of about three years.

The film is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis as a teenager. It is being co-produced by Priyanka’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures, along with Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Productions.

Roy Kapur Films took to their social media and shared a picture to announce the wrap.

The biographical drama, which was being shot in Havelock Island in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, is helmed by director Shonali Bose, who is known for her films like Margarita with a Straw and Amu.

Chopra’s character in the movie will age from 22 to 60. This will be Priyanka and Farhan’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s multi-starrer Dil Dhadakne Do. The Sky Is Pink is scheduled to hit the theatre on 11 October.

