Priyanka shares photo from The Sky is Pink set; Neha Kakkar celebrates 20 mn followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Priyanka Chopra shares behind the scenes moments from The Sky is Pink

Priyanka and her co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and director Shonali Bose have checked in to Andaman for the shoot of their upcoming film, The Sky is pink. Priyanka shared a picture with the cast that appears to be taken on a boat.

Luke Perry's daughter shares an emotional post, says "grateful for all the love"

Actor Luke Perry, 52, known for roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, died on Monday following a massive stroke. Perry's daughter Sophie, 18, who was on a trip to Africa, rushed back home to be by her father's side. She took to Instagram to share an old photo with her father along with a note and thanked everyone for their good wishes.

Shahid Kapoor begins renovating his home, shares a picture with father Pankaj Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is renovating his apartment, shared a picture with his father Pankaj Kapoor. It shows Pankaj and him looking intently at blueprints, standing in a building which is under construction.

Fawad Khan collaborates with the World Soccer Stars



View this post on Instagram #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt #WSS2019 #LegendsOfFootballxTLOMJ A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan81) on Mar 5, 2019 at 6:45am PST

Fawad Khan announced a strategic collaboration between World Soccer Stars for his upcoming film, The Legend Of Maula Jatt. "I believe that both the film and WSS mark a series of many firsts and brings together two of the most anticipated events of the year together," revealed the director Bilal Lashari in an statement.

Neha Kakkar celebrates 20 million followers on Instagram

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently reached a milestone of 20 million followers on Instagram. To mark this occasion, she shared a picture of her celebrating against a backdrop of balloons, cake and candies.

