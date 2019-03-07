Priyanka shares photo from The Sky is Pink set; Neha Kakkar celebrates 20 mn followers: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Priyanka Chopra shares behind the scenes moments from The Sky is Pink
View this post on Instagram
Our sky is pink.. @faroutakhtar @rohitsaraf10 @zairawasim_ @shonalibose_ ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Umbrellas are fun. ☂️ @rohitsaraf10 @faroutakhtar #theskyispink
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
Priyanka and her co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and director Shonali Bose have checked in to Andaman for the shoot of their upcoming film, The Sky is pink. Priyanka shared a picture with the cast that appears to be taken on a boat.
Luke Perry's daughter shares an emotional post, says "grateful for all the love"
View this post on Instagram
A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.
Actor Luke Perry, 52, known for roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, died on Monday following a massive stroke. Perry's daughter Sophie, 18, who was on a trip to Africa, rushed back home to be by her father's side. She took to Instagram to share an old photo with her father along with a note and thanked everyone for their good wishes.
Shahid Kapoor begins renovating his home, shares a picture with father Pankaj Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Getting approvals from big daddy. #papaknowsbest ##specialmoments
A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on
Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is renovating his apartment, shared a picture with his father Pankaj Kapoor. It shows Pankaj and him looking intently at blueprints, standing in a building which is under construction.
Fawad Khan collaborates with the World Soccer Stars
View this post on Instagram
Fawad Khan announced a strategic collaboration between World Soccer Stars for his upcoming film, The Legend Of Maula Jatt. "I believe that both the film and WSS mark a series of many firsts and brings together two of the most anticipated events of the year together," revealed the director Bilal Lashari in an statement.
Neha Kakkar celebrates 20 million followers on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#20Million Still The #MostFollowedIndianArtist on #Instagram Thanks to Each one of YOU! ♥️ You guys mean the world to me! Thank you for making me feel Special Everyday! Specially My #NeHearts . #NehaKakkar . . Thank you @anshul300 & @desimusicfactory for this wonderful surprise!
A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on
Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently reached a milestone of 20 million followers on Instagram. To mark this occasion, she shared a picture of her celebrating against a backdrop of balloons, cake and candies.
Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 19:03:51 IST