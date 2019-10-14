The Sky is Pink box office collection: Priyanka, Farhan's drama earns Rs 10.70 cr in opening weekend

The Sky is Pink has had a disappointing start at the box office, despite positive reviews and the film festival buzz. Opening on 11 October, the film had managed to earn a meagre Rs 2.50 crore on its first day. However, the film picked up its pace during the weekend, raking in Rs 4 crore on Saturday (12 October) and Rs 4.20 crore on Sunday (13 October). The total collection for its opening weekend stands at Rs 10.70 crore.

#TheSkyIsPink is dull... Gathered momentum on Day 2 [Sat], but fell flat on Day 3 [Sun], more so towards evening shows... Even its target audience - multiplex crowd - didn’t embrace it wholeheartedly... Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 4.20 cr. Total: ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019

The Sky is Pink is competing with some of the biggest releases from last week (2 October), including War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which could have dampened the film's ticket sales. While War has already crossed the Rs 250 crore mark by the 11th day of its release, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has reportedly earned a whopping Rs 230 crore globally.

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka Chopra Jonas' comeback to the Hindi film industry after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary (played by Zaira Wasim in the film), who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. The film also sheds light on the love story of Aisha's parents. Apart from Priyanka and Zaira, the movie also stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Speaking about the film's positive reception at the world stage, Shonali Bose had earlier said that she knew that the film would work with an international audience, because of the universality of the film's theme.

