The Morning Show teaser: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell gear up for Apple TV+ drama

Apple is giving a first look at its upcoming web television series that is centered on a behind-the-scenes view of early morning TV news.

The company posted a teaser on 12 August of The Morning Show. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell, and is set to debut will debut this fall on AppleTV+.

The teaser features overlapping voiceovers of Witherspoon, Aniston, and Carell's characters, where glimpses of their characters are given.

Announced in 2017, the project was the first drama series to be ordered by Apple as the tech giant began to execute its designs in the television series space. The drama has been developed by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res studio. Ellenberg, Aniston, and Kristin Hahn are executive producers through Echo Films' banner, along with Lauren Levy Neustadter.

“Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalized people in front of and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors,” Aniston said during a special event in March, introducing the show to viewers.

The project, helmed by various big names, is one of Apple's most sought after show, and landed a two-season (10 episodes each) offer.

The series is based on an idea from Ellenberg, and will draw background material from CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter's 2013 book Top of the Morning, which recounted the rivalry between Today and Good Morning America.

In April, Jay Carson departed the project as showrunner, being replaced by Kerry Ehrin.

Apple’s new original video subscription service will feature original shows, movies, and documentaries without ads, and will be available on demand.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 10:46:49 IST