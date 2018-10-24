Steve Carell joins cast of Apple's morning show drama, also featuring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston

Actor Steve Carell is set to join Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in a yet untitled morning show drama. The role will be Carell's first as a series regular since he left The Office, reports variety.com.

In the series, Carell will play Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape.

Announced last year in 2017, the project was the first drama series to be ordered by Apple as the tech giant began to execute its designs in the television series space. The drama will be developed by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res studio. Ellenberg, Aniston and Kristin Hahn will be serving as executive producers through Echo Films' banner; while Lauren Levy Neustadter comes in through Hello Sunshine's banner.

The project, helmed by various big names is one of Apple's most sought after show and landed a two season (with 10 episodes each) offer.

The series is based on an idea from Ellenberg and will draw background material from CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter's 2013 book Top of the Morning, which recounted the rivalry between Today and Good Morning America.

In April, Jay Carson departed the project as showrunner, being replaced by Kerry Ehrin.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 17:36 PM