The Meg: Jason Statham's shark thriller likely to have $40 mn opening weekend at North American box-office

The Meg earned $16.5 million on Friday and is expected to have a $40 million opening weekend collection at the North American box-office, reports Variety. The film also managed to earn $4 million in Thursday previews itself.

Jason Statham stars as Jonas Tyler, an expert deep sea rescue diver who is recruited by a Chinese oceanographer to protect the waters from a prehistoric 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. Dean Georgaris and Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber have scripted the film, based on the 1997 book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Altan, while Jon Turteltaub is the director.

However, The Meg has received mixed reviews and a 49 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Hollywood Reporter writes that this film will beat Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Fallout, currently in its third weekend, estimated to add $19-20 million.

The film also stars Winston Chao, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Masi Oka.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2018 16:22 PM