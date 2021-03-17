The Mauritanian, featuring Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, to release in India on 2 April

Directed by Kevin MacDonald, The Mauritanian also stars Tahar Rahim and Shailene Woodley in pivotal roles.

Jodie Foster-starrer The Mauritanian, directed by Kevin MacDonald, finally gets a release date in India.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet, the film will hit the silver screen on 2 April. PVR Pictures has acquired the rights to release it in India.

Check out the announcement here

IN CINEMAS, THIS APRIL... Based on a true life story...#PVR Pictures to release #TheMauritanian in #India on 2 April 2021. pic.twitter.com/YiyKv4oOxQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2021

It is based on the real story of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, Guantánamo Bay prisoner, who was detained on suspicion of being behind the 9/11 attacks.

The Mauritanian, which released in the United States on 21 February, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 1 April in the United Kingdom. The makers have decided to take the digital route in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Digital Spy.

The film also stars Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley. At the 78th Golden Globe Awards, Foster and Rahim were nominated for Best Supporting Actress (Motion Picture) and Best Actor (Motion Picture Drama), respectively, with the actress winning. The film also got 11 BAFTA nominations and five nominations at the 74th British Academy Film Awards.

Earlier this year, PVR Pictures had announced their 2021 film slate. In a statement, the company said that it has been created as a "strategic response" to COVID-19 impact.

It includes critically-acclaimed films like Minari along with Judi Dench starrer Six Minutes to Midnight, fantasy-thriller Voyagers, Breaking News in Yuba County featuring Mila Kuni, Dev Patel's Green Knight, and Johnny Depp's Minamata.