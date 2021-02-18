PVR Pictures' 2021 film slate includes Anthony Hopkins' The Father, The Mauritanian, Minari

PVR Pictures 2021 release slate also include already-in-theatre titles such as The Secret Garden, Our Friend, Misbehavior and The War With Grandpa among others.

A day after Yash Raj Films' announced the release dates of their upcoming films, PVR Cinemas has shared their 2021 film slate in theatres through its pan-India distribution network.

PVR Pictures 2021 release slate includes already-in-theatre titles such as The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Secret Garden, Our Friend, Misbehavior, The War With Grandpa.

The slate also includes this year's top award contenders such as The Father, Minari and The Mauritanian.

The Father

The Father is based on French playwright Zeller’s play of the same title, which debuted at the Théâtre Hébertot, Paris, in 2012. Written by Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman play a father-daughter duo who battle the universal prophecy of memory loss that comes with age. The tense trailer follows the ageing, patriarch (Hopkins), whose tragic decline into the grips of dementia sends his daughter, Anne (Colman), into emotional chaos prior to her move to Paris.

The film is nominated for four Golden Globe nominations including Best Picture & two SAG Awards nominations.

The Mauritanian

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, The Mauritanian is the story of former Guantanamo Bay detainee Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s 14 years behind bars and is based on Slahi’s best-selling memoir he wrote in prison, Guantanamo Diary.

Minari

Minari, starring Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-Jung, and Will Patton, revolves around a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s.

Billed as a semi-autobiographical drama take on director Lee Isaac Chung's own upbringing, the film borrows its title from a plant very common in Korean culture.

The film is contending in Best Picture category for Golden Globes and is nominated for three SAG Awards.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Filmmaker Armando Iannucci's comedy-drama The Personal History of David Copperfield features Dev Patel in the titular role and is based on the 1850 literary classic David Copperfield by Charles Dickens.

It revolves around Dickens' iconic hero, setting sail on a path that sees him transitioning from a penniless orphan to a flourishing Victorian writer, his colourful experiences eventually translating onto his works.

The film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO at PVR Pictures said in a press release, “No one wants films back on the big screens more than we do. We are looking forward to supporting our partners in exhibition with a steady supply of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers an opportunity to see some amazing films. We are grateful to our movie studios and filmmaking partners for working with us and responding to these circumstances”.