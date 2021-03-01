Golden Globes 2021: Nomadland announced Best Drama; Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Best Actor award
Schitt’s Creek, which had gone unnominated in the top category every previous season at the Globes, won best comedy series for its final season.
With homebound nominees appearing by remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on different sides of the country, a very socially distanced 78th Golden Globe Awards trudged on in the midst of the pandemic and a storm of criticism.
Fey took the stage at New York’s Rainbow Room while Poehler remained at the Globes’ usual home at the Beverly Hilton. In their opening remarks, they managed their typically well-timed back-and-forth despite being almost 3,000 miles from each other.
“I always knew my career would end with me wandering around the Rainbow Room pretending to talk to Amy,” said Fey. “I just thought it would be later.”
They appeared before masked attendees but no stars. Instead, the sparse tables — where Hollywood royalty are usually crammed together and plied with alcohol during the show — were occupied by “smoking-hot first responders and essential workers,” as Fey said.
Here is the winner's list:
Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy
Schitt's Creek
Best Actress in a Limited Series
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Best Actor in a Drama
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Drama
Nomadland
Best Limited Series or TV Film
The Queen’s Gambit
Best Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Actress in a Drama
Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Supporting Film Actor
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Supporting Film Actress
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Supporting TV Actor
John Boyega (Small Axe)
Best TV Drama
The Crown
Best Foreign Language Film
Minari
Actor in TV Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Original Score
Soul
Original Song
Io Si' from The Life Ahead
Supporting TV Actress
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Best Animated Film
Soul
Best Screenplay
The Trial of the Chicago 7
