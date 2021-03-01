Golden Globes 2021: Nomadland announced Best Drama; Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Best Actor award

Schitt’s Creek, which had gone unnominated in the top category every previous season at the Globes, won best comedy series for its final season.

With homebound nominees appearing by remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on different sides of the country, a very socially distanced 78th Golden Globe Awards trudged on in the midst of the pandemic and a storm of criticism.

Fey took the stage at New York’s Rainbow Room while Poehler remained at the Globes’ usual home at the Beverly Hilton. In their opening remarks, they managed their typically well-timed back-and-forth despite being almost 3,000 miles from each other.

“I always knew my career would end with me wandering around the Rainbow Room pretending to talk to Amy,” said Fey. “I just thought it would be later.”

They appeared before masked attendees but no stars. Instead, the sparse tables — where Hollywood royalty are usually crammed together and plied with alcohol during the show — were occupied by “smoking-hot first responders and essential workers,” as Fey said.

Schitt’s Creek, which had gone unnominated in the top category every previous season at the Globes, won best comedy series for its final season. The show’s Catherine O’Hara also took best actress in a comedy series. They were among many of the evening’s awards to go to streaming services, which — facing scant traditional studio competition — dominated the Globes like never before.

Here is the winner's list:

Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy

Schitt's Creek

Best Actress in a Limited Series

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Best Actor in a Drama

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Drama

Nomadland

Best Limited Series or TV Film

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Actress in a Drama

Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday)

Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Supporting Film Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Supporting Film Actress

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Supporting TV Actor

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Best TV Drama

The Crown

Best Foreign Language Film

Minari

Actor in TV Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Original Score

Soul

Original Song

Io Si' from The Life Ahead

Supporting TV Actress

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Best Animated Film

Soul

Best Screenplay

The Trial of the Chicago 7

(With inputs from The Associated Press)