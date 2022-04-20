Lucky Ali: 'We like our music to be a ‘sing-along‘ kind of music that you could be able to play on guitar and sing it instead of arranging a grand environment'

Lucky Ali’s songs are like warm hugs that calm your inner chaos, and he is creating the same impact with his new single ‘Intezaar’. The pioneering Indian Pop legend, who has captured the imagination of music lovers across generations and geographical spreads for decades, has once again collaborated with his brother-in-law, composer Mikey McCleary, for his new track after their debut album Sunoh in 1996, which also launched Lucky into Indi-pop stardom.

Talking about the catalyst for this collaboration, Lucky says it was his son, who wanted to preserve and showcase his father's music, and his nephew.

“My children, Ta'awwuz Ali (eldest son) and Mezaan Ali (nephew) felt that we had a lot of music that needed to be expressed and released because most of the work was done and what they felt was that this was the right time to put out the music and not let it hang in there. They have been handling all my work now under Farmhouse Music” the husky-voiced singer-songwriter, composer and actor told Firstpost.

Lucky says that 'Intezaar', which is a part of a series of singles that they will be releasing this year. was first just a general tune and then when it was given to IP Singh (composer, sound-designer), his interpretation was of a 'coming back of a situation'.

“…he told a story that way. But then in my process, I needed to connect it to something that walked along with that expression of Intezaar, which was Tamannah. So we incorporated Intezaar or Tamanna into the track and made it into a story about these two spaces getting together for a common purpose,” he said.

Mikey, on the other hand, spoke about his real challenge in this collaboration. “My idea was to stay true to the organic sound that Lucky and I created so many years ago and yet also to make the music composition and production sound modern and be accessible for a new younger generation of listeners," he said.

Lucky Ali brings back the nostalgia of the 90s with not just the soothing lyrics but also through short love stories.

'Intezaar' is also a song about a relationship.

When asked if Lucky connects deeply with love, loss, and belongings in real life too, the 63-year-old says, “You have to feel the words that you generate and it has to be comfortable enough to sing as well. The thoughts behind ( the song) are basically the thoughts that you touch upon and build into commonalities so yes, the functioning has been just the same.

“I haven’t changed anything drastically. Basically, we like our music to be a ‘sing-along‘ kind of music that you could be able to play on guitar and sing it instead of arranging a grand environment.”

For the singer, the songs in the album are his varied thoughts.

“These songs are my way of coming to terms with life’s limitations and shortcomings. In a way, making these songs is a healing process for me. That said, I want the listeners to make their own interpretations of the songs, I want them to make these lyrics and songs their own too,” said the acclaimed singer who has also dedicated the track to his fans.

Looking at his past works, Lucky Ali's hit solos like 'Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai', ‘ O Sanam’, 'Sunoh', and 'Gori Teri Aankhein Kahe', still remain part of our playlist. Also, his Bollywood tracks ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’, and ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ were chart-toppers.

However, he led a very silent life over the past few years spending more time with his family. Many believed that he was thinking of retiring.

We asked Lucky the same questions and he beautifully answered saying that “the work I do can only happen only in those circumstances where you are just following your own path.”

“Music is something that is an expression. It’s like a language that you use, that you communicate with people. Music is such a language that everybody in the world understands and you don’t need drama so for me, it’s always been like that. I have always lived that kind of retired life,” he said.

The singer also says that “Whatever comes or whatever you gain out of it, that’s what you share with everybody else and move on.”

“I am not an educated musician in fact I don’t even know what I sing and why it happens,” said Lucky and added that he considers himself very fortunate to have the support that allows him to put everything together and then express it.

"So yeah that’s my journey and for as long as it is there, It's going to be like that. I have been retired for a very long time," he said.

The singer also raised many eyebrows recently when his photographs of meeting Derek O'Brien of All India Trinamool National Congress (TMC), became viral. This soon started rumours that he may join politics.

“Oh no, never,” Lucky said when asked if he is joining politics. However, he says that he “would like to help them achieve” good things as he “feels that they may be making mistakes.”

“… but I also feel that it’s not my place to tell them because it’s the decision they made. There was a song called, ‘We didn’t start the fire’ so I would like to help them put it out. If they need my help, I am happy to help them but definitely, I am not going to join. I have got my own journey” he sums up.

Nivedita Sharma's work experience includes covering fashion weeks in Milan, Pakistan, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Dubai, and award functions like IIFA, and TOIFA.

