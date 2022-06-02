Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will conjure up the Second Age of Middle-earth, an era thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s movies

In the wake of the Lord Of The Rings movies, fantasy boomed on screens big and small – but no other fantastical world has had quite the majesty, the literary weight, or the cinematic scope of Middle-earth. J.R.R. Tolkien’s tales of Hobbits, Dark Lords, orcs, elves, goblins, and – of course – magical rings have resulted in some of the most expansive and exciting films of all time, changing the face of Hollywood and bringing the fantasy genre well and truly into the mainstream. Now, The Lord of The Rings is about to change the game all over again with the Amazon Original Series The Rings Of Power, which takes the world everyone loves and brings it back to the screen via a whole new era of Middle-earth that is about to unfold.

From September 2 onwards, Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will conjure up the Second Age of Middle-earth, an era thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s movies and the new issue of Empire takes a deep dive into the Prime Video series, exploring its epic scale, its many inhabitants, and its multi-year plan to tell a whole new tale in a beloved world. Packed with never-before-seen images of the sprawling ensemble cast and new locations, the three covers feature the elves, the dwarves, and the Harfoots. The series stars Morfydd Clark, Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, and Alex Tarrant, among others.

Clark's Galadriel occupies the Elf cover, Owain Arthur's Prince Durin IV and Sophia Nomvete's Disa occupy the Dwarf cover, and Megan Richards' Poppy, Markella Kavenagh's Elanor, and Lenny Henry's Sadoc occupy the Hobbit cover.

