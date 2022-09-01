Here’s what critics are saying about Prime Video’s fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The wait is over! Prime Video’s much-anticipated series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is only hours away from its release, and viewers are waiting with bated breath to dive into Middle-earth again. While the Amazon Original series will launch on September 2, reviews and reactions calling it ‘really fun, promising, visually stunning’ among others have started pouring in. After fantastic worldwide special premieres across 5 cities, the first reactions and reviews of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are out, and fans and critics worldwide are applauding it.

From Indian actors Varun Dhawan and Tamannah Bhatia to international personalities like Neil Gaiman, people worldwide are raving about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Expressing her excitement for the series, Tamannah revealed that “Galadriel is her favorite” among the female characters.

After watching the first two episodes, critics across the globe are praising the team of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for putting up an extraordinary show. Neil Gaiman, the widely popular author of novels, comic books and films, had a blast watching the series, and expressed on Twitter, “Really, really fun. I remember buying the Silmarillion as a schoolboy when it was published and it very much not being the prequel I was hoping for. This is the sort of thing I wanted to experience back then. I’ll watch the whole series when it drops, with enthusiasm.”

Therese Lacson from Collider feels “While there’s still a whole season to watch, The Rings of Power is off to a successful start in delivering on its promise of quality and firing on all cylinders,” while Chris Evangelista, Editor & Chief Film Critic Slash Film shared, “I (mostly) enjoyed Amazon’s LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER! It’s suitably sweeping and unapologetically nerdy, but it also just makes me want to rewatch the Peter Jackson movies.”

Drawing distinctions, Alex Welch from Inverse opined, “The similarities between The Rings of Power and Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films create an interesting visual bond between the projects. After watching The Rings of Power, it’s easy to imagine how the Middle-earth depicted in the Amazon series could eventually transform into the decaying, almost post-apocalyptic world featured in the Jackson films.”

Comparing the upcoming Amazon Original series with a recently released fantasy drama, Rebecca Nicholson of The Guardian wrote, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so cinematic and grand that it makes House of the Dragon look as if it has been cobbled together on Minecraft. It is difficult to judge The Rings of Power as an ordinary series because so much about it is extraordinary.”

Expressing how the series left her mesmerized, Mae Abdulbaki from Screen Rant said, “It takes a while for The Rings of Power to get going, but when it does, the pieces of the puzzle quickly begin to fall into place. To be sure, season 1’s second episode is stronger than the first, which is primarily focused on establishing the various characters, tensions, and the darkness that has befallen Middle-earth.”

Jamie Lovett from ComicBook is filled with excitement after watching the first two episodes, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a series with good bones. It has a strong cast, the action is stellar, and the plots are interesting. Yet, I was left wanting something more. I don’t want to be interested, I want to be excited,” she shared.

Charles PM, Film and TV writer at The Verge expressed, “I thoroughly enjoyed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a very expensive show that makes sure you know where all that money went (production values).” On the other hand, Alan Sepinwall, Cheif TV Critic at The Rolling Stone said, “Despite Amazon’s completely backwards development process for #LordOfTheRings: The Rings of Power, the Tolkien adaptation is a visually stunning, often fun fantasy epic in its early chapters.”

Erik ‘daibo’ Kain from Forbes called “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power a Breathtaking To Middle-earth And The Lord Of The Rings” and added, “I genuinely liked even if some people want to keep yelling at me that they’re mad that black people are in it.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s original trilogy and The Hobbit. Created by JD Payne, it explores the major events in Middle-earth Second Age. The series features a power-packed star cast including Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Rob Aramayo as Elrond, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-galad, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel, Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa and Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV among several others.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere tomorrow, September 2 on Prime Video, followed by a weekly release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and other international languages which will conclude on October 14.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.